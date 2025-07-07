2 Killed When ATV Flips, Lands In Ditch In NY

According to the Town of Montgomery Police Department, the crash happened on Sunday, July 6, around 2:56 a.m. on Berea Road near Crist Brothers Orchards. A four-wheeled ATV carrying two people was traveling north when it left the roadway, plunged into a ditch, and overturned.

Both passengers were ejected from the vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts by emergency responders, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victims as Bryan Robb, 37, and Elaine Upright, 61, both residents of the Town of Montgomery.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Town of Montgomery Police and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 845-457-9211.

Responding agencies included New York State Police, Village of Walden Police, Village of Montgomery Police, Walden Fire Department, and EMS units from both the Town of Montgomery and Town of Newburgh.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been started to help Robb's family recover from the massive loss. Organizers described Robb as "the kind of man who showed up—quietly, consistently, and with all the love in the world."

"Bryan was so much more than just a name...His world revolved around his family—and everything he did was to provide for and protect them." the organizers continued, also writing, "His absence has left a hole in our hearts that words will never be able to fill."

The funds will go toward funeral expenses, and leftover donations will go to Robb's wife and children to support their future.

As of Monday morning, July 7, the effort had collected $2,611 out of a $12,000 goal. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Friends and family of Upright are also reeling from the crash, including one friend who called her "one of the hardest-working women I’ve ever known."

"You lit up every room with your smile and energy. Kind, funny, full of life always showing up for the people you loved," they added in their post.

Another friend said Upright was a "fearless animal rescuer."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

