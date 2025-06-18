2 In Custody After Police Pursuit In Rockland (Developing)

The chase began Tuesday, June 17, after police received a report of a larceny. The suspect vehicle fled officers and sped through multiple areas of the county, including along the Palisades Interstate Parkway and through the Spring Valley Marketplace, according to The Monsey Scoop.

At one point during the chase, the suspects reportedly drove in the wrong direction and crashed into several vehicles, including a police car, according to the outlet.

The pursuit ended near 13 Schassler Pl. in Stony Point, when the suspects’ vehicle went over an embankment.

Two people then attempted to flee on foot but were quickly caught and taken into custody following a brief pursuit.

More information about the crash, including the name of the suspects, has not been released by authorities.

