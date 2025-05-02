2 Hudson Valley Men Coerced Young Victims Into Sending Them Nude Photos, Feds Say

Newburgh residents Carsen Mansfield, 23, and Lonnie Youmans, 22, were both arrested on Tuesday, April 29 on child pornography and extortionate interstate communications charges, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced this week.

Both men are accused of obtaining sexually explicit pictures of young victims over the Discord communication platform, federal prosecutors said.

Youmans' Alleged Sextortion Scheme

According to federal officials, beginning as early as January 2024, Youmans used Discord under the names of "Zenheatsu" and "Leyley" to contact victims as young as 12 years old. Prosecutors said he would groom his victims, get them to send him explicit photos, and then threaten to leak them to coerce them into sending more and recruiting more minors for his scheme.

One of these young victims was a 15-year-old minor who sent Youmans dozens of explicit photos, which he would then send to others, including other children, prosecutors said.

Youmans would also allegedly manipulate this victim into producing sexually explicit images for him as "compensation" for them causing another 13-year-old child to stop talking to him, according to federal officials.

Prosecutors allege Youmans knew what he was doing was illegal, and that he even once complained to another Discord user about the 15-year-old victim, saying they "threatened me with fbi."

On Tuesday, agents searched Youmans' home and found hundreds of files of child porn on his phone, including several images of adults performing oral sex on toddlers and prepubescent children being penetrated by various objects, prosecutors said, adding that he admitted he knew these images were illegal.

Blackmail Over Discord

Mansfield's alleged criminal activity began on August 4, 2024, when he used Discord to contact a young girl and sent her a series of photos that she recognized as nude photographs of herself she had previously taken, according to prosecutors.

Officials said Mansfield then threatened to send the nude photos to her friends and family if she did not send him more sexually explicit materials, allegedly telling her:

"Well I have these pictures and if you don’t send me more I’m going to send them to your friends and family . . . Your [sic] my slut now... [sic] failure to make me happy will end up exposed to your friends and family.”

Anyone with any information regarding Mansfield or anyone who encountered someone using the Discord username “noname45.#0” or the X (formerly Twitter) username “expogirlsss” is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Prosecutors Announce Charges

Youmans is now charged with sexual exploitation of a child, receipt, and distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Meanwhile, Mansfield is charged with one count of extortionate interstate communications, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

