2 Drunk Drivers Caught With Kids In Car On Thruway In Rockland, Westchester: Police

The first arrest happened around 2:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, when troopers responded to a two-car crash on I-87 northbound in the Rockland County village of Sloatsburg, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Investigators said 45-year-old Junior Liverpool, of Central Valley in Orange County, was driving a 2017 Tesla when he struck a 2017 Toyota SUV that had been parked on the shoulder due to mechanical issues.

Liverpool showed signs of alcohol impairment and tested positive on field sobriety and breath tests, according to police. He also had two children under the age of 16 in the vehicle, authorities added.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital along with his children for evaluation, then placed under arrest for Aggravated DWI with a Child under Leandra’s Law. Police said he refused to provide a blood sample to determine his blood alcohol content.

Meanwhile, the driver of the parked Toyota and his passengers, including six children, were taken to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

The second arrest happened around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, when troopers stopped a 2019 Toyota Highlander for unsafe lane changes on I-287 in White Plains, police said.

The driver, 47-year-old Oscar Alegria-Esteban, of Stamford, showed signs of impairment and tested positive on field sobriety and breath tests. Troopers said they found open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle and discovered a child under 16 in the car.

Alegria-Esteban was charged with Aggravated DWI with a Child Passenger under Leandra’s Law, DWI, Drinking Alcohol or Using Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle on a Highway, and a vehicle and traffic violation. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.12 percent, police said.

Both men were released to sober third parties. Liverpool is due in Ramapo Town Court on Wednesday, Nov. 5, and Alegria-Esteban is scheduled to appear in White Plains City Court on Thursday, Oct. 23.

