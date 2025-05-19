2 Drunk Drivers Caught With Kids In Car In 2 Hudson Valley Incidents On Same Day: Police

Middletown Woman Accused of Drunk Driving With Three Children

The first incident happened at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, when troopers responded to a report of a possible disturbance at the Mobil Gas Station on Route 9D in Fishkill, New York State Police announced on Monday, May 19.

At the scene, officers encountered 30-year-old Orange County resident Mashiya Townsend of Middletown and a male partner. Though both denied any argument, troopers observed signs of intoxication in Townsend. She failed field sobriety tests, and further investigation revealed three young children—two 5-year-olds and a 4-year-old—were in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Townsend was taken to police headquarters, where her blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.15 percent, police said. The children were safely turned over to a sober adult.

She was charged with three counts of aggravated DWI with a child passenger under Leandra’s Law, along with two misdemeanor DWI offenses. Townsend was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Fishkill Court on Monday, June 23 at 3:00 p.m.

Carmel Man Stopped on I-84 With 3-Year-Old Passenger

The second incident occurred on Sunday night around 10:20 p.m., when a trooper stopped a 2006 Toyota on Interstate 84 in Fishkill for multiple traffic violations. The driver, 27-year-old Emilio A. Caal Ixcotoy of the Putnam County town of Carmel, showed signs of intoxication and failed standardized field sobriety tests, New York State Police said.

Further investigation revealed that Ixcotoy had a 3-year-old child in the car. He was taken to police barracks, where a breath test revealed a BAC of 0.15 percent—nearly twice the legal limit. The child was turned over to a sober third party, according to authorities.

Ixcotoy was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 16, a felony under Leandra’s Law, as well as misdemeanor DWI and multiple traffic violations. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

