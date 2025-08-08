2 Boats Stolen From Marina In Rockland County: Suspects At Large

The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 3, around 1 p.m. at Patsy’s Bay Marina, located at 9 Hudson Dr. in Stony Point, the Stony Point Police Department said in an announcement on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Two Yamaha boats were taken from the property. Police also released images of two suspect vehicles connected to the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stony Point Police Detective Bureau at 845-786-2422 or email sppd@stonypointpd.org.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.