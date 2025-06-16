$1M Lottery Jackpot: Man Gifted Winning Ticket From Friend

Matthew Tracy won the seven-figure prize playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonanza," a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Tracy elected to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would have paid out the full amount over 20 years.

He said he has no idea how he'll spend the money because he's still in shock.

The winning ticket was bought at Wachusett Farms, 106 Worcester St. in West Boylston. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.