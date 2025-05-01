$18.5M In Checks Going To Deceptive Sweepstakes Victims, FTC Says: See If You Qualify

According to the Federal Trade Commission, more than $18.5 million in refunds will be sent to 281,724 consumers, the agency said in a news release on Wednesday, April 30. The FTC found that Publishers Clearing House misled shoppers through deceptive online marketing and emails.

An FTC investigation found that PCH tricked predominantly older and lower-income people into buying products. The shoppers were given the false impression that making the purchases would improve their chances of winning a prize.

To push sales, the FTC said PCH also sent emails that looked like official documents, including some resembling tax forms. Consumers faced hidden shipping fees and were told ordering was "risk-free," despite paying out of pocket to return items if they wanted a refund.

In a settlement, the Jericho, New York-based PCH agreed to pay $18.5 million in refunds. The company also committed to changing its e-commerce operations.

The checks will be sent to people who ordered products after clicking on PCH emails flagged as deceptive by the FTC. Each check must be cashed within 90 days, as printed.

The FTC also said it never asks for payment or personal account details to issue refunds. You can learn more about the refund process on the FTC's website.

Anyone with questions can also call Rust Consulting at 888-516-0774 or email info@PCHRefunds.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.