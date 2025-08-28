18-Year-Old Accused Of Choking Girlfriend In NY, Now Facing Charges: Police

The arrest stemmed from a walk-in complaint on Sunday, Aug. 24, around 7:23 p.m., regarding a past domestic incident, Yorktown Police said on Thursday, Aug. 28.

The victim told police she had a verbal argument with her boyfriend that escalated into physical violence. She alleged that the teen grabbed her wrists, causing redness and swelling, and then placed his hand around her neck and applied pressure, obstructing her breathing.

Police said the suspect later turned himself in at Yorktown Police Headquarters and was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.

The teen was arraigned before Judge Raniolo, who issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m.

Because of his eligibility for Youthful Offender status, the suspect’s name was not released by police.

