170-Acre Luxury NY Estate With Private Sports Barn, Guest Cabins Listed For $8.47M

Located at 367 Prospect Hill Rd. in Pine Plains, the property is now listed for $8,475,000 and has been on the market for just under two weeks, according to its Houlihan Lawrence listing.

Designed by architect Lloyd Taft and built by a third-generation camp builder known for his work in upstate New York and the Thousand Islands, the estate blends rustic sophistication with modern comfort.

The main residence, crafted in log and stone, is anchored by a dramatic great room with a soaring stone fireplace and wraparound porches offering panoramic views of the Catskills and Taconic Hills from sunrise to sunset.

Inside, the home features a chef’s eat-in kitchen with top-tier Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a media room, a billiard room, and a luxurious primary suite with its own fireplace and sunset terrace. The main house sleeps up to ten guests.

Three guest cabins, connected by breezeways, each include a fireplace, stone shower, kitchenette, and private porch, altogether providing accommodations for up to 18 more guests.

Additionally, among the estate’s other standout features is a triple-height indoor sports barn, equipped with a full-court for pickleball, basketball, volleyball, badminton, a full gym, and an arcade space. The barn can also be converted into a large-format home theater.

As for the rest of the property, the estate boasts a long list of outdoor amenities, including an elevated paddle/pickleball court; a fillable freshwater swimming hole and stocked pond; a full football/soccer field; six heated wildlife-watching perches; extensive hiking trails; and even an orchard with apples, peaches, cherries, and berries.

If this wasn't enough, also included is a cutting garden with firepit, party barn, fish and game room, separate office, and a grassy courtyard for croquet and bocce.

About 90 acres are actively farmed by a local farmer, adding both charm and practicality to the property.

The estate is ideally located near Metro-North, Mashomack Preserve and Polo Club, Tamarack Preserve, Orvis Sandanona, and the villages of Millbrook, Millerton, Rhinebeck, and Pine Plains.

