16-Year-Old Boy Critical After Being Hit By Car In Hudson Valley: State Police

New York State Police said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, on Route 105 in Monroe.

According to state police, Shlome Bernbluth, of Monroe, was walking on the south shoulder of the roadway when he was struck by a 2021 Toyota driven by a 27-year-old Monroe man traveling eastbound when he failed to maintain his lane.

Bernbluth was transported to Westchester Medical Center with severe head injuries and is listed in critical condition, state police said.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

