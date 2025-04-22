150+ College Leaders Blast Trump For 'Unprecedented Overreach' On Higher Education

The American Association of Colleges and Universities released the public letter on Tuesday, April 22. The group of university presidents accused President Donald Trump of "unprecedented government overreach," warning that the crackdown could harm students and democracy.

Trump has demanded that colleges eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, along with other orders aimed at limiting campus activism. The Trump administration has paused federal funding for several universities that refused to comply with his political agenda, the Associated Press reported.

The unified letter titled "A Call for Constructive Engagement" included the president of Harvard University – the latest college in a high-profile battle with the Trump administration.

"We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight," the letter said. "However, we must oppose undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live, and work on our campuses. We will always seek effective and fair financial practices, but we must reject the coercive use of public research funding."

Notably absent from the letter were Columbia University and Dartmouth College – the only Ivy League schools not listed on the letter.

In a statement to NBC News, a White House spokesperson dismissed the letter as irrelevant, claiming that Trump's administration is "standing up for equality and fairness and will not be swayed by worthless letters by overpaid blowhards."

The letter follows a series of escalations between the White House and top universities.

Harvard is suing the federal government to restore $2.2 billion in funding after refusing Trump's political demands. The Trump administration has also threatened to remove the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university's tax-exempt status.

Former President Barack Obama, a Harvard Law School graduate, recently defended his alma mater against Trump's demands.

"Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions - rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking steps to make sure students can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect," the former President said in a Bluesky post on Monday, April 14. "Let's hope others follow suit."

Trump has repeatedly attacked Harvard, saying the university has "lost its way."

"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday, April 16. "Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds."

Columbia has largely complied with Trump's demands after his administration froze $400 million in federal funding under the guise of "rooting out antisemitism." The New York City college has agreed to many concessions, including hiring dozens of new security officers who can now arrest students and banning masks at most protests.

The university leaders' letter also condemned the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, especially its impact on international students. The Association of International Educators said about 1,400 student visas have been revoked as of Thursday, April 17.

Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil has been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since Saturday, March 8. The Trump administration is seeking to deport the green card holder for his role in pro-Palestinian protests on Columbia's campus in the spring of 2024.

Khalil's lawyers said ICE blocked the 29-year-old from witnessing the birth of his first child on Monday, April 21, CNN reported.

A few weeks after Khalil was arrested, former Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk was detained by six masked, plainclothes officers near Boston on Tuesday, March 25. In 2024, Öztürk wrote an op-ed in The Tufts Daily opposing the university's response to the War in Gaza.

Öztürk has been held because the Department of Homeland Security claims she poses "potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences" to the US. The Trump administration is also attempting to deport the 30-year-old.

The letter from the college leaders criticized Trump's efforts to suppress campus protests.

"Our colleges and universities share a commitment to serve as centers of open inquiry where, in their pursuit of truth, faculty, students, and staff are free to exchange ideas and opinions across a full range of viewpoints without fear of retribution, censorship, or deportation," the letter said.

Here are the Northeast colleges that signed the letter:

Connecticut

Connecticut College

Connecticut State Community College

Eastern Connecticut State University

Trinity College

Yale University

Maryland

Goucher College

University of Baltimore

University of Maryland

Massachusetts

Boston University

Clark University

Elms College

Harvard University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Middlesex Community College

Northern Essex Community College

Suffolk University

New Jersey

Drew University

Montclair State University

Rider University

The College of New Jersey

New York

City University of New York

Colgate University

Cornell University

Fordham University

Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Hunter College

Le Moyne College

Manhattan School of Music

Sarah Lawrence College

Stony Brook University

State University of New York at Buffalo

SUNY Cortland

SUNY Delhi

SUNY Geneseo

SUNY Oneonta

Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr College

Cedar Crest College

Dickinson College

Franklin & Marshall College

Haverford College

Juniata College

Lafayette College

Susquehanna University

Swarthmore College

University of Pennsylvania

Virginia

University of Virginia

Virginia Wesleyan University

You can click here to read the full letter from the American Association of Colleges and Universities.

