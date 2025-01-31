Fog/Mist 41°

14-Year-Old Faces Up To Life In Jail For Fatally Shooting Man At Park In Hudson Valley: DA

A 14-year-old boy from Connecticut faces life in prison after being charged with murder in connection with a deadly Yonkers shooting that left one man dead and another wounded, officials said.

The shooting happened at Doyle Park in Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The 14-year-old Fairfield County resident from Stratford was indicted and arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 30, in Westchester County Court's Youth Part in connection with a fatal shooting at Yonkers' Doyle Park in August 2024, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2024, the defendant allegedly opened fire and fatally shot 29-year-old Daquan Glenn multiple times, including twice in the head. Glenn was later pronounced dead at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center.

A second victim, found nearby with a gunshot wound to the leg, survived.

Prosecutors said the teen acted “in concert” with another individual while committing the crime. 

The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, pleaded not guilty to charges of: 

  • Second-degree murder;
  • Second-degree attempted murder;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Due to the boy's age, the maximum penalty for the murder charge is 15 years to life in state prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The DA’s office also revealed that the teen was charged in an unrelated attempted murder case in December 2024 for an incident one month prior to the Yonkers shooting. That case is still pending.

He was remanded to the custody of the Westchester County Department of Correction at Woodfield Cottage.

"The circumstances surrounding this case are tragic and disturbing," said Westchester DA Susan Cacace, who added, "We will pursue every avenue available to keep guns off our streets and out of the hands of those would misuse them. Daquan Glenn should be alive today, and we will work to provide his family, and the community, with a measure of justice.” 

