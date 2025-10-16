$130K Raised For Long Island Officer Thrown From Motorcycle During Funeral Procession

Michael Hyland — a Nassau County officer and police motorcycle school instructor at the Bergen County Law and Public Safety Institute — 53, was operating a 2020 Harley Davidson on North Wellwood Avenue at Jerome Street in Lindenhurst, when he collided with a 2020 Toyota Tundra driven by Jeffrey Geller, 61, at 11:08 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, Suffolk County Police said in a release.

Hyland was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he remains in critical condition, investigators said. Geller was not injured.

A GoFundMe launched by Michael Lamiroult for Hyland’s recovery had raised more than $130,000 as of press time.

Those who know Hyland say he is a "dedicated family man." He is well-known and respected within the tight-knit motorcycle officer community across the tri-state area.

"Officer Hyland has always led with courage, compassion, and commitment," the campaign says. "Whether protecting our streets or honoring the fallen, he exemplifies the spirit of service. Now, he and his family need our support."

