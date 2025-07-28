13-Year-Old Girl From Hudson Valley Has Been Missing Nearly Week

Joseline Cabrera, of Yonkers, was last seen on Wednesday, July 23, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Cabrera was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. She was carrying a black backpack with red lettering.

Police believe she may have traveled to New York City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-346-3543.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.