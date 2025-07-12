10 Worst Fast-Food Meals For Your Waistline: Does Your Favorite Make The List?

Poll How Often Do You Eat Fast Food A Week? More than 7 times 6-7 times 3-5times 1-2 times Never Submit Vote View Results Current Results How Often Do You Eat Fast Food A Week? More than 7 times 2%

Behind the bright menus and friendly slogans are meals packed with calories, sodium, sugar, and fat, often more than your body needs in an entire day. And it’s not always obvious. What looks like a “regular combo” might be pushing 2,000 calories before dessert even hits the tray.

Here are the 10 worst offenders, according to World Atlas.

1. Wendy’s

Wendy’s Triple Baconator meal, paired with fries and a Frosty, hits a jaw-dropping 2,160 calories and 3,400 mg of sodium — more than most people should eat in an entire day. Add in late-night hours and value deals, and it’s easy to overdo it.

2. Sonic

A cheeseburger combo and large shake from Sonic can deliver over 3,300 calories in one sitting. That’s not including extras like chili cheese tots or footlong hot dogs.

3. Taco Bell

Known for cheap combos, Taco Bell’s $5 boxes often top 1,000 calories. A Crunchwrap combo can pack nearly a full day’s worth of sodium, too.

4. Dairy Queen

DQ’s Blizzard may seem like a treat, but a medium Oreo version contains 1,080 calories. Add a fried chicken basket and you’re well over 2,500.

5. KFC

Fried chicken meals with biscuits and gravy often reach 1,300 calories before you even add a drink or dessert.

6. Quiznos

A large Italian sub carries about 1,300 calories. Some limited-time subs go much higher — especially when you add chips and soda.

7. McDonald’s

A Big Mac meal clocks in at 1,300 calories. Larger combos, like the Double Quarter Pounder, push closer to 2,000.

8. Smashburger

“Craft” burgers and shakes add up fast. A BBQ Bacon Cheddar burger and shake can total nearly 2,000 calories.

9. Little Caesars

One $5 pepperoni pizza has more than 2,000 calories. Add breadsticks or dip, and the numbers skyrocket.

10. Chick-fil-A

An original sandwich with fries and lemonade adds up quickly. It's often more than 800 calories and one-third of your daily sodium.

