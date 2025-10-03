1 Dead, Teen Expected To Lose Vision Following 2-Vehicle Crash On NY Highway

The wreck happened around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, on Route 20 in Duanesburg near the intersection with McGuire School Road, according to New York State Police.

Investigators determined that a 2007 BMW sedan, driven by a 17-year-old, was heading south on McGuire School Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and turned left onto Route 20. The BMW collided with a westbound 2014 Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Caravan, identified as 63-year-old Barbara Bryant of Schenevus, was taken to Ellis Hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Her passenger, a 36-year-old man from Burlington Flats, was transported to Albany Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

The 17-year-old BMW driver and his 16-year-old passenger were also taken to Albany Medical Center along with a dog that was inside the car. Both teens are listed in stable condition, though one passenger sustained an eye injury expected to result in the loss of vision.

State Police said the teen driver was issued a traffic citation for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Additional details about Bryant's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

