UnitedHealthCare CEO Killed In Apparent Targeted Shooting In Midtown Manhattan: Developing

The executive, Brian Thompson of UnitedHealthCare, was shot outside the the New York Hilton Midtown at 1335 Sixth Ave. at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, according to The New York Times, citing a police report.

The gunman, who was wearing a a black face mask, gray backpack, and cream-colored jacket, is at large, the Times reported.

CNN reports the gunman was "waiting some time" for the 50-year-old Thompson to arrive.

Thompson was scheduled to speak in the ballroom, where the company was holding a conference.

Operating through its two primary divisions — UnitedHealthcare, which offers health insurance products, and Optum, which provides health services, UnitedHealthCare serves approximately 148 million individuals worldwide. Its headquarters is in Minnesota.

It's ranked eighth on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list.

Thompson became the company's CEO in 2021 after joining UnitedHealthCare in 2004. He had served as its chief financial officer before being promoted.

