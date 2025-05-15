Rensselaer County resident Patrick Walsh, of Nassau, was arrested following a New York State Police investigation Monday, May 5.

Troopers determined that Walsh targeted victims while in Schodack, collecting payments for high-value items like RVs and concert tickets he never provided, police said. In total, he is accused of stealing over $20,000 through the alleged scam.

Walsh is charged with four counts of grand larceny and one count of scheme to defraud. He was remanded to the Rensselaer County jail without bail while the case proceeds.

New York State Police are continuing the investigation and believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the agency at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

