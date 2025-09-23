Nassau Man Linked To $20K Scam Gets More Charges After Victims Come Forward: Nysp

Patrick Walsh, age 63, of Nassau, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 16, on a warrant charging him with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

This was Walsh's second arrest since May, when he was first charged in connection with a scheme involving the theft of more than $20,000. According to police, Walsh took payments for items like RVs and concert tickets he never delivered, leading to his arrest on four counts of grand larceny and one count of scheme to defraud in that case, as Daily Voice reported earlier this year.

Since that arrest, another victim contacted police in August, reporting that in spring 2023, Walsh offered to sell them construction equipment.

After agreeing to the deal, the victim gave Walsh a deposit of more than $3,000. Police said Walsh never delivered the equipment and failed to return the deposit, resulting in a theft of over $1,000.

Walsh was produced from the Albany County Correctional Facility, where he was already being held. He was processed, arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court, and remanded back to jail.

Police said the investigation remains active and encouraged anyone who may have been targeted by Walsh to call 518-457-6811 or email [email protected].

