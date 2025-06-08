Boat Explosion Sends 19 Swimming To Shore; Captain Busted For DWI In NY: Officials

The fiery explosion happened just off Hart Island around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, according to the FDNY.

“There were 22 people on the boat,” FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Meyers said in a statement posted Sunday. “Marine 4 gave a verbal (notification) for a boat fire and multiple people in the water to the Bronx dispatcher.”

Three people were pulled from the water by FDNY crews, and brought to a dock where EMS crews were waiting to begin CPR.

The other 19 swam to nearby Hart Island and were rescued by FDNY, NYPD, and Coast Guard boats, Meyers said.

All 22 passengers were taken to the City Island Yacht Club dock for treatment. In total, 23 people were taken to local hospitals, according to an NYPD spokesperson, including one who suffered serious injuries and was transported in stable condition.

The captain of the ship, Joshua Brito, 33, was arrested and charged late on Saturday night with:

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Driving while intoxicated: alcohol or drugs;

Driving while intoxicated: first offense.

“This just goes to show you what a coordinated effort happens between our marine units, our land units, and our EMS units,” Meyers added. “By communicating well, and by working with our City partners, we help ensure that we protect the people of the City of New York.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.