Pedestrian Struck At Nanuet Station, Service Delayed (Developing)

The incident happened at the Nanuet Station on Wednesday, May 14 at around 3:30 p.m. An investigation is now underway at the scene, MTA officials confirmed to Daily Voice.

The Clarkstown Police Department confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a train at the station.

The Pascack Valley Line is now delayed as a result, officials added. Prospect Street is also closed in both directions.

More information about what happened at the station is not yet available.

There are unconfirmed scanner reports that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train at the station, but MTA officials or police did not confirm this.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

