Shops At Nanuet Rebrands With Housing Plans, New Businesses In Rockland County

The Shops at Nanuet, located at 5101 Fashion Dr., has officially been rebranded as Nanuet Town Centre, launching a fresh chapter for the longtime retail space with big plans for events, entertainment, and even new places to live, the shopping center announced on Monday, May 5.

The update follows a change in ownership. Nanuet Holdings DE LLC bought the property at the end of 2024 and has since begun transforming the site into a full-scale lifestyle hub, where visitors can shop, eat, gather, and eventually live.

Visitors can already see changes underway, including new signs, better parking lot directions, and improvements to seating, lighting, and landscaping. The Centre is also updating its website and social media to make it easier for the public to follow news and events.

“This is about creating a place where people gather, connect and experience something new - whether at a concert, during a lunch break with friends, or while exploring what our businesses have to offer," said Keri Cunningham, the shopping center's Marketing Director.

The Centre has already signed new tenants as part of its effort to bring in exciting and trusted brands. This includes:

Golf Lounge 18, a popular indoor golf and sports venue;

Karako Suits, a regional menswear retailer known for tailoring and quality service.

Both are set to open soon.

Additonally, the new Nanuet Town Centre plans to keep the community coming back with a packed lineup of free, family-friendly events, such as its Grand Re-Opening Block Party on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, with live music, food, and local vendors; a Summer Picnic Series to be held Thursdays from July 10 through August 28, 12–2 p.m., with mini golf, roller skating, bubble parties, and more; and a Summer Festival with Artisan booths, live art demos, and kids’ crafting stations.

Local nonprofits will also be invited to host events at the Centre for free, in keeping with the project’s goal of building community connections.

Meanwhile, the long-term plan for Nanuet Town Centre includes a full makeover of the former Sears building, new luxury apartments, standalone restaurant pads, and even a 1.25-mile scenic walking trail.

