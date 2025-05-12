Nearly $29K Lottery Ticket Sold At Nanuet Shop: Here's Where

A top-prize winning TAKE 5 Evening ticket worth $28,688.50 was sold at Nanuet Cardsmart, located at 25 Rockland Center, for the Sunday, May 11 evening drawing, New York Lottery announced.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and the game pulls numbers from a field of 1 through 39.

So far, the identity of the lucky winner has not been released, but they have up to one year to claim the prize—plenty of time to plan a victory dance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nanuet and receive free news updates.