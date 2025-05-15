ID Released Of Man Killed By Train In At Nanuet Station (Update)

Nicholas K. Colandrea, of South Harrison Avenue in Congers, was struck by New Jersey Transit Train 1630 just before 3 p.m., as the train was approaching the Nanuet station on Metro-North’s Pascack Valley Line, MTA Police said.

Colandrea was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:09 p.m., according to MTA officials. Authorities said he was not authorized to be on the tracks, and based on video evidence, no criminality is suspected.

The train was traveling at around 25 miles per hour, which is within the appropriate speed limit for that area. There were six passengers and three crew members on board, and no injuries were reported among them.

The incident caused significant delays on the Pascack Valley Line, and Prospect Street near the station was closed in both directions during the investigation, as Daily Voice reported. Service has since resumed.

