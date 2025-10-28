Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Fire Caused By Burning Books Prompts Emergency Response At Chestnut Ridge Home: Report

Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a fire in Rockland County on Monday evening, Oct. 27, where the flames turned out to have been caused by burning books, according to reports.

The scene of the fire on Carlisle Road in Chestnut Ridge. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The blaze happened at a home on Carlisle Road in Chestnut Ridge on Monday evening, where firefighters arrived to find that the homeowner had already mostly extinguished the fire before they reached the scene, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Crews quickly put out the remaining flames and checked the area to ensure it was fully safe. No injuries or damage to the home were reported.  

More information about the blaze was not immediately available. 

Click here to view the full report from The Monsey Scoop. 

