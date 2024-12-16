Heavy Drizzle Fog 40°

SHARE

Filming To Close Major Clarkstown Roadway

A busy Rockland County roadway will be closed on Monday, Dec. 16, to film a popular television series.

NBC/Peacock murder mystery Poker Face will close a couple of roadways in Clarkstown for filming.&nbsp;

NBC/Peacock murder mystery Poker Face will close a couple of roadways in Clarkstown for filming. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Shonda Ranson/Wikipedia/Peacock Promotional Poster
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The causeway will be closed between Ridge Road and Stonewall Lane in Clarkstown from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the filming of the NBC Peacock series Poker Face.

Clarkstown Police said a detour route would be posted, routing vehicles to Route 304, Route 9W, and Old Haverstraw Rd.

Laurent Rejto, director of the Hudson Valley Film Commission, confirmed the filming and said, "Unfortunately, unlike Season 1, most of Season 2 was filmed in New York City."

Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as quirky crime-solver Charlie Cale and new Season 2 cast members Awkwafina, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, and Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, who are joining the mayhem, reported Peacock. 

There is no word on what stars fans might catch a glimpse of on the set. 

to follow Daily Voice Nanuet and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE