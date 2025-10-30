Struggletown BBQ, a family-run eatery on Route 25A, announced it will provide free meals to people affected by the suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Owner John Leonard said the program begins Saturday, Nov. 1, after the federal government confirmed that monthly SNAP payments will not be issued while the shutdown continues.

More than 180,000 people across Long Island’s four congressional districts rely on SNAP to help put food on the table, according to the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. That includes nearly 43,000 in NY-1, which covers much of Suffolk County.

“It is coming at a difficult time as we are heading into the holiday season,” Leonard wrote on GoFundMe, where the restaurant has been raising donations to support the effort.

“Any person who is currently receiving SNAP benefits can stop in our restaurant in Mount Sinai and you and any children with you will receive one free pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwich and a beverage,” he said. “No questions asked. Just show your SNAP card and an ID.”

The Leonards, a father-and-son duo, said they will also provide free Thanksgiving meals if SNAP payments are still halted by late November. Families in need can contact the restaurant directly or email [email protected] for assistance.

Community donations have already poured in, with Leonard thanking supporters in a Facebook post.

“Bottom line, there are way more good and decent people among us than we may realize with all the rancor we witness online and on TV these days,” he wrote. “It is because of you that we will be able to help so many more families than we could do on our own. We are forever grateful.”

Struggletown BBQ is also organizing volunteers to help prepare and deliver meals. The restaurant is focusing on central Suffolk County but said it will try to assist families farther away when possible.

The Leonards closed their message with a reminder that even small acts of kindness can ripple outward: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

Those interesting in supporting the restaurant can donate via GoFundMe here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Sinai and receive free news updates.