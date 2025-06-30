Jonathan Redar, 33, of Miller Place, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Monday, June 30, following a jury conviction for assault and related charges.

The shooting unfolded just after 2 a.m. on May 7, 2024, in the parking lot of a Mount Sinai bar, where Redar and a relative got into an argument. Redar pulled out a gun and fired a single shot at the victim while bystanders stood nearby, prosecutors said.

The bullet tore through the victim’s left forearm and abdomen. The wounded relative was rushed to Mather Hospital and later transferred to Stony Brook Hospital for emergency surgery to repair shattered bones and internal organ damage. A bullet fragment was also surgically removed.

Redar fled the scene but was tracked down eight days later by Suffolk County detectives conducting surveillance. He was arrested at a Walmart in Yaphank over a week later.

Redar has multiple prior felony convictions, including for attempted assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Due to those convictions, he was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm at the time of the shooting.

In May, jurors found Redar guilty of assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon, as Daily Voice previously reported.

