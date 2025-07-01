The Suffolk County discovery was made Monday night, June 30, in Mount Sinai Harbor, according to the nonprofit ground Exploring With a Mission, a sonar dive team that helps locate missing people in cars.

“The Exploring with a Mission Team, sponsored and supported by Adventures With Purpose, has located one of the lost loved ones we were searching for on Long Island,” the organization stated on Facebook late Monday. “Stay tuned for updates.”

It was not immediately clear how long the vehicle had been submerged in the water.

The purported discovery was made near Shore Road, which runs along the southern shoreline of Mount Sinai Harbor. The stretch has seen numerous vehicles leave the roadway and enter the water, including two back-to-back incidents in October 2018, according to social media posts.

Authorities had not identified the driver as of press time. Daily Voice has reached out to the Suffolk County Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

