Adnan “Eddie” Arshad, 46, of Mount Sinai, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and money laundering in Central Islip federal court on Wednesday, June 11.
Arshad confessed to leading a ring of fraudsters who stole approximately $20 million from Medicaid by falsely billing for non-existent medical transportation services over the course of nearly four years, prosecutors said.
“While Mr. Arshad should have been transporting medical patients as designed, the only people he took for a ride were the American taxpayers,” said IRS Special Agent Harry Chavis.
Arshad was the owner of MTK Taxi LLC in Montauk and part-owner of All-Star Taxi LLC in Ronkonkoma. From December 2020 until his arrest in June 2024, he and his co-conspirators:
- Paid illegal kickbacks to Medicaid recipients to order ambulette services they didn’t need
- Submitted claims for patients who were dead, hospitalized, or incarcerated
- Inflated bills by instructing patients to use addiction treatment centers farther away and lie about their addresses
- Filed at least $16 million in false claims just for trips to three NYC treatment centers
To support the scam, Arshad bought more transport vehicles and splurged on luxury homes and high-end cars—including a Ferrari, multiple BMWs, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, prosecutors said.
He now faces up to 20 years in prison, must repay at least $16 million, and will forfeit over $19 million in assets.
Five co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
