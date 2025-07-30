'Where Can I Meet Friends?' Sullivan 25-Year-Old's Honest Post Sparks Uplifting Wave Of Advice

So when the 25-year-old Sullivan County native took to Facebook looking to make genuine connections, his simple question struck a surprising chord.

“I’m 25. Where can I have fun and meet friends?” Clark posted on the Sullivan County Post Facebook group Tuesday, July 29. His query unleashed a mix of heartfelt and hilarious responses.

Locals offered everything from joining dart leagues and volunteer fire departments to lending his time to indie film sets.

“We’re always up to something exciting,” one user wrote. “Be behind the scenes or an extra… then we’re always hanging out regardless of the filming.”

Another threw out a nostalgia bomb: “Wow, my brain immediately wanted to tell you the Down Under, Nowhere Bar, Raleigh Mambo nights… but you’d need a time machine for that.”

Others got practical:

Try trivia night at Groovy Way

Catch bands at the casino on weekends

Church

Join a hiking club or local gym

Sign up for APA pool league or Thursday dart nights

Get involved with the Elks, Rotary, or Lions Club

“Pokémon Go” another suggested

Naturally, there were some cynics in the crowd:

“Not on Facebook, that’s for sure."

"Pack your bags. Relocate from that [expletive]."

"Nowhere!"

Some even suggested a good ol’ fashioned bus ride to NYC if Sullivan County felt a little too sleepy. But the overwhelming vibe was supportive — and relatable.

And it turns out, Clark isn’t alone. Research cited by the Survey Center on American Life in 2021 showed nearly one in five Americans reported having no close social connections, a double-digit increase from 2013.

And young men are faring worse than most: More than one in four (28 percent) men under the age of 30 reported having no close social connections.

So while Clark’s post was short, it hit a nerve — and sparked something that’s hard to find in a comment section: community.

