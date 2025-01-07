Sullivan County Offices To Close For National Day Of Mourning

According to County Spokesman Dan Hurst, essential services, including the 911 center, the Care Center, and the Sheriff’s Office, will continue operating as usual.

Legislature meetings scheduled for the day have also been canceled.

Offices will remain open on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and resume normal operations on Friday, Jan. 10.

Residents are encouraged to check the county’s website or contact their local offices for additional information or updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monticello-Rock Hill and receive free news updates.