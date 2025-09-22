Murder Victim Found 8 Years After Vanishing From Monticello: Support Pours In For Funeral

The outpouring of support has come to the family of Sullivan County resident Shaniece Harris, who went missing in 2017 at the age of 31. For eight years, her loved ones lived without answers until federal prosecutors announced earlier this year that she was the victim of a homicide.

In June, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced that Dwayne Johnson, 46, of Monticello, was charged in connection with Harris’s death. Federal prosecutors said Johnson shot and killed Harris in May 2017 as part of a long-running drug trafficking conspiracy that moved over 1,000 kilograms of marijuana.

Prosecutors said the crime was “cold-blooded” and linked to Johnson’s efforts to protect his drug operation. During searches in 2023, investigators recovered about 30 firearms, body armor, and large amounts of ammunition from his home, along with videos in which Johnson threatened to shoot anyone who tried to steal his marijuana or drug proceeds.

Johnson, who was previously arrested in 2023 on drug and gun charges, was arraigned in June on a superseding indictment charging him with murder through the use of a firearm, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and other weapons offenses. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.

Since the announcement of Harris's murder, friends of her family have started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her funeral costs.

The fundraiser — organized by family friend Jacell Parris — said donations will help cover funeral service expenses, burial costs, and travel for relatives.

"While we work to get justice for Shaniece, we also want to give her the beautiful farewell she deserves—a funeral and burial where her family and friends can gather to celebrate her life and say their final goodbyes," Parris wrote on the fundraiser page.

As of Monday, Sept. 22, it had raised $1,080 out of a $7,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us honor Shaniece and lay her to rest with the dignity she deserves," Parris wrote.

