Monticello Woman, 56, Killed After Being Hit By Pickup Truck At Thompson Roundabout

The crash happened on Thursday, Sept. 18, around 4:15 p.m. in the town of Thompson, at the Route 42 roundabout leading onto the Route 17 westbound on-ramp, New York State Police said on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

According to investigators, a 2012 Ford pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old resident of Shohola, Pennsylvania, entered the roundabout and attempted to merge onto Route 17 when it hit a pedestrian crossing in the crosswalk.

The victim, identified as Monticello resident Ken Ghana Parsons, suffered life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, she was later pronounced dead at Garnet Health Medical Center.

State Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges were announced.

