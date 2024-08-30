Monticello Man Charged With Series Of Commercial Burglaries

Sullivan County resident Emmanuel N. Berrian, age 34, of Monticello, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 29, and charged with three counts of felony burglary and petit larceny.

According to Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone, Berrian was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into multiple burglaries that occurred in Monticello.

Utilizing video surveillance, Monticello Police were able to identify Berrian committing burglaries at the following locations:

Boosur Meta and Deli of Monticello, located at 352 East Broadway

Monticello United Methodist Church, located at 445 Broadway

Majek Furniture, located at 312 East Broadway

Berrian was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $10,000 bail pending further court action.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monticello-Rock Hill and receive free news updates.