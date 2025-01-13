Man Arrested For Robbing and Assaulting Elderly Monticello Resident: Police

Tyjhe Daeshawn Hargrove, of Brooklyn, was charged on Friday, Jan. 10, following an investigation into the Wednesday, July 3, 2024, attack at the Quality Gas and Convenience Store in Monticello.

According to Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone, Hargrove intentionally struck the victim in the face with a closed fist and stole a $100 bill from the victim's hand while he lay on the floor of the store.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital and treated for a fractured jaw.

Johnstone said that investigating officers could identify Hargrove through video surveillance footage from the store.

Hargrove was arrested when officers responded to a report of unwanted persons behind 440 Broadway and recognized Hargrove. He was arrested without incident.

Hargrove was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court and was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $30,000 cash bail, $70,000 bond, and $150,000 partially secured bond pending further court action.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monticello-Rock Hill and receive free news updates.