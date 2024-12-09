Dog Abuser Behind Bars For Beating Animal In Monticello Until It Was Bleeding: Police

Rawle A. Reynolds, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 12 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, after the Village of Monticello Police responded to a 911 call for a man "violently abusing a dog" at the Horizons apartments on Harmony Lane.

Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police said a woman opened the door and said, "He's abusing the dog," as officers heard a dog crying out in pain.

Officers found Reynolds coming out of a bathroom and the dog bleeding on the floor.

Reynold was charged and arraigned on Monday, Dec. 9, and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Johnstone said Reynolds is currently on parole for a prior felony robbery conviction.

The injured dog is in veterinary care.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monticello-Rock Hill and receive free news updates.