The Sullivan County incident happened in the town of Bethel, on State Route 17B, at around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, May 8.

Brett Stevens, 30, was walking in the roadway near Happy Avenue when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, New York State Police said. Stevens, of Bethel, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, a 64-year-old man from Waterbury, Connecticut, was not injured.

New York State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 845-292-6600.

Additional details about Stevens’ life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photo by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

