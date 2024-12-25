Armed Man Brings Major Police Presence To Rock Hill Home On Christmas: Sheriff

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute at 144 Lucky Lake Drive in Rock Hill, the department said. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Justin J. Gallo, 37, had argued with family members, fired a shotgun through a glass door, and was threatening to harm himself. Several family members and friends were still inside the residence.

Deputies called in the Sheriff’s Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and deployed the Bearcat armored vehicle. The ESU team successfully extracted uninvolved occupants from the home before attempting to locate the suspect using a small drone.

Gallo was found in the basement armed with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. The ESU team took him into custody without incident.

Gallo, a resident of 144 Lucky Lake Drive, has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony)

Criminal Mischief (felony and misdemeanor)

Menacing (misdemeanor)

Following his arraignment before Town of Mamakating Justice Terrance Mullen, Gallo was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $20,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Thompson Court on Monday, Dec. 30.

