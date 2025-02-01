Poll Should businesses be required to accept legal US currency, including $2 bills? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should businesses be required to accept legal US currency, including $2 bills? Yes 100%

A New York man claims that cashiers at an Aldi store refused to accept his $2 bills, believing them to be counterfeit.

Sullivan County resident Richard Scott Steger, of Wurtsboro, recounted his frustrating experience at the Monticello Aldi store in a post on the "Uncensored Sullivan County New York News and Politics" Facebook group Monday, Jan. 27.

According to Steger, a cashier outright rejected his legal tender and another employee doubled down, refusing to even check the bills with a counterfeit detection pen.

“So get this…. I was in Aldi’s this morning in Monticello….. I wanted to pay with some $2 dollar bills… the young guy refused to accept them and insisted they were counterfeit… He showed them to another cashier, a young woman (I know you can’t believe it that there were actually TWO cashiers) who asked him if he checked them with that ‘pen’? He whispered no, they’re fake.”

Despite explaining that the bills were obtained from a local bank, both cashiers dismissed them as funny money, Steger said. One allegedly responded with a "have a nice day" smile that didn’t seem all that nice, he added.

"Absolutely disgusting and unprofessional treatment to a regular customer!"

The post quickly gained traction online, racking up hundreds of comments—many of them dripping with sarcasm.

💸 “Everyone should go there with $2 bills.”

💸 “Go back tomorrow with 50¢ pieces and wheat pennies.”

💸 “Should have used $3 bills.”

While many had a good laugh at the situation, others pointed out that a business technically has the right to refuse cash—even if it is, in fact, legal US currency. No federal law requires a business to accept any specific type of cash, according to the Federal Reserve Board.

Aldi, a German-based discount grocery chain, operates over 12,500 locations in 18 countries. Daily Voice has reached out to the company for comment.

