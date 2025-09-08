'Soul Who Brought Light': Father, 32, Killed In Montgomery Crash, Help Now Coming To Family

Ryan Dennis Tucker, a resident of Burlingham in Sullivan County, was killed on Friday, Aug. 15 after crashing his 2016 Honda on Route 416 in Montgomery, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Investigators said Tucker had been traveling west at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a turn at a yield sign onto Union Avenue. The car struck several trees off the road’s shoulder, and Tucker, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the weeks since his tragic death, Tucker is being remembered as a devoted father, husband, and friend.

According to his obituary, Tucker was born in Virginia on May 20, 1993, and moved to Burlingham three years ago. He was an avid fisherman who loved going out with his young son, Reece, in Montgomery parks. He also enjoyed music and baseball.

He had overcome serious health challenges from a young age, having received a liver transplant when he was just 11 months old.

To help his wife and son deal with Tucker's funeral expenses, a friend of the family, Joseph Grzesiakowski, has started a GoFundMe page.

On the page, Grzesiakowski writes that Tucker was "so much more than this heartbreaking moment...he was a father, husband, son, brother, friend, and a soul who brought light to the lives of those around him."

"His sudden passing has left his family and friends devastated and struggling to process this loss, both emotionally and financially," Grzesiakowski continued, adding, "Every contribution, no matter the size, is a reminder that they are not alone during this unimaginable time."

The campaign has raised $375 out of a $10,000 goal as of Monday afternoon, Sept. 8. Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here.

Tucker is survived by his wife, Brooke Elizabeth Rooney, their son Reece, his parents Michelle Dianne Greenberg and Timothy Shane Tucker, his brother Aaron Lee Tucker and sister Hannah Rose Tucker, as well as his niece Eleanor.

Click here to read his full obituary.

