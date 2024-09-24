Retired Orange County Judge Commits Suicide As FBI Moves In To Arrest Him, Officials Say

The incident occurred in Orange County early Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Campbell Hall.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News 7 that Stewart Rosenwasser, a retired Orange County judge and former executive assistant district attorney of Campbell Hall, was being charged in a corruption case for allegedly taking bribes.

The FBI released the following statement regarding the incident: "The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred earlier this morning in Campbell Hall, NY.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

WABC reported Rosenwasser had been charged with abusing the authority of his job at the Orange County District Attorney's Office by allegedly accepting $63,000 in bribe payments.

The former judge resigned from the District Attorney's office in June.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

