Fire Tears Through Home In Walden: 2 Families In Need Of Help, Mayor Says

Firefighters were dispatched around 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday to a reported structure fire on Bank Street in Walden. There, arriving crews found flames consuming the 2/3 corner of a 25x30-foot house and immediately called a second alarm, according to the Walden Fire Department.

Crews deployed three handlines and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire within 30 minutes, fire officials said.

Multiple departments responded to the scene, including Coldenham Fire-Rescue, Maybrook, Montgomery, Bullville, Wallkill, Dan Leghorn, Orange Lake, Cronomer Valley, Vails Gate, and City of Newburgh Firefighters IAFF Local 589. Pine Bush and Plattekill fire departments stood by at Walden’s Station 1. Town of Montgomery EMS also assisted on the scene.

Fortunately, everyone made it out safely, according to Walden Mayor Becky Pearson, who confirmed that two families have been displaced and are now in need of clothing, food, and essential supplies.

Mayor Pearson posted a plea on social media on Tuesday asking the community to donate clothing and shoes for one of the families. Donations can be dropped off at the Walden Police Department, where the family will be able to collect them.

In addition to the effort spearheaded by Pearson, two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families.

"Our dear friends Rebecca & Gabriel have just experienced a devastating house fire that took everything they owned. Thankfully, they and their children are safe, but they are now starting from scratch and need all the support they can get," wrote the organizer of one of the fundraisers.

"If you’re able to help in any way—whether it’s with clothes, essentials, or financial assistance—every bit will make a huge difference as they begin to rebuild their lives," they continued.

As of Wednesday afternoon, this fundraiser had collected just under $300 out of a $16,000 goal. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Meanwhile, the second fundraiser has collected over $3,300 out of a $10,000 goal. Those who wish to contribute can click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery-Walden and receive free news updates.