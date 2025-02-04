Driver Crashes Truck Through Dunkin’ In Crawford, Nabbed Months After: Police

The crash happened in Orange County on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, when 44-year-old Eric Schrader, of Pine Bush, drove a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Route 52 before crossing the westbound lane, leaving the roadway, and slamming into the Dunkin’ building in Crawford, the Crawford Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 3.

Schrader's truck barreled more than three-quarters of the way into the unoccupied building, leaving it structurally unsafe. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

Following an investigation, authorities determined Schrader had been under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, police said. He was arrested on Monday, closing the months-long investigation.

After being released from a medical facility in early January, Schrader was charged with:

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs;

Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Drugs;

Seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Several traffic infractions.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Crawford Justice Court at a later date.

Meanwhile, plans to rebuild the Dunkin’ are currently under review by the Town of Crawford Planning Board, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery-Walden and receive free news updates.