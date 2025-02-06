Yowza! $10M Lottery Jackpot Claimed By NY Woman

Saratoga County resident Jessica Koonce, of Clifton Park, claimed a top prize on the $10,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game, according to New York Lottery.

The prize guarantees a minimum payout of $10 million. Koonce opted to receive lifetime annuity payments of $338,520 each, after required withholdings.

She snagged the incredibly lucky ticket at the Stewart’s Shops located on South Street in Mechanicville, lottery officials said.

There was still one top prize remaining on the $10,000 A Week For Life ticket as of Thursday, Feb. 6.

Scratch-off games generated more than $4.3 billion in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023, New York Lottery said. Of that, school districts in Saratoga County received more than $36.3 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

