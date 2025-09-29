YouTube Settles Trump Lawsuit For $24.5M, With $22M Going To White House Ballroom

Court filings made public Monday, Sept. 29, disclose the settlement, making YouTube the last of the three major social media companies to resolve Trump’s claims stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol attack.

Of the total, $22 million will support a new ballroom at the White House via the Trust for the National Mall, while $2.5 million is designated for other plaintiffs, including the American Conservative Union, according to the filings.

YouTube was purchased by Google for $1.65 billion in 2006.

The agreement follows 2025 settlements with Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, for $25 million, and X for $10 million. In all, the three deals total more than $57 million related to Trump’s post–Jan. 6 bans.

Trump sued Twitter, Meta, and Google in July 2021, alleging censorship and First Amendment violations. Legal experts have long noted the First Amendment generally restricts government, not private companies. YouTube suspended Trump’s channel in January 2021 under its policy against inciting violence.

With YouTube’s deal, Trump’s lawsuits against the major tech platforms are now concluded. Trump also accepted settlements against ABC and CBS regarding statements by anchor George Stephanopoulos and the editing of a "60 Minutes" interview, respectively.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.