You Can Fly On JetBlue's New Dunkin'-Themed Plane: Here's How

JetBlue is offering travelers a chance to fly on its new Dunkin'-themed plane called "Brewing Altitude." Flyers on the coffee brand's livery can earn free elite status with both JetBlue and Dunkin' for three months.

Travelers must book and complete the select Monday flights on Brewing Altitude through Labor Day.

"Dunkin' has been part of the JetBlue journey for nearly two decades, and we're proud to showcase this partnership with a livery that's as fun and bold as the brands behind it," said JetBlue president Marty St. George. "With our shared Boston heritage and focus on delighting loyal customers, this collaboration brings together two fan-favorite brands in a way only JetBlue and Dunkin' can."

The plane is painted in Dunkin's exact shades of orange and darker pink. Coffee and doughnut art is on the aircraft, as well as the Dunkin' and JetBlue logos.

To qualify for the "Monday Pick-Me-Up" promotion, customers must be members of both JetBlue's TrueBlue and Dunkin' Rewards programs, along with opting into JetBlue's marketing emails. Eligible routes will be announced each Friday on JetBlue's website.

For example, these are the Dunkin' plane's scheduled flights on Monday, May 26:

Boston Logan International Airport to Tampa International Airport - 10:10 a.m.

Tampa to Boston - 2:15 p.m.

Boston to Palm Beach International Airport - 6:45 p.m.

Palm Beach to Boston - 10:55 p.m.

The flights won't be available due to scheduled maintenance on two Mondays: June 30 and July 7.

Passengers who fly on Brewing Altitude will receive Mosaic 1 status with JetBlue, which includes perks like early boarding, free upgrades, and access to Mint Suite Priority. A customer will also be upgraded to Boosted status on Dunkin’ Rewards, earning double points for qualifying purchases.

If you're already a Mosaic member, JetBlue will instead credit you with 20 bonus tiles toward your 2025 status tracker. To lock in your rewards, JetBlue says travelers must complete a form linked in their pre-flight email within seven days of flying.

The Airbus A320 is expected to fly from other Northeast airports beyond Boston. Bradley International Airport posted a Facebook photo of Brewing Altitude on the tarmac in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, on Monday, May 19.

The Dunkin' plane has also been spotted in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, and Raleigh-Durham.

"This is about more than coffee in the sky; it's about two beloved brands coming together through a shared passion for meeting people where they are and fueling them on their journey," said Dunkin' president Scott Murphy. "From Boston to beyond, we're proud to see our iconic pink and orange take flight with JetBlue and celebrate the fans who've made Dunkin' part of their everyday ritual, even at 35,000 feet."

Dunkin' has served as JetBlue's onboard coffee provider since 2011.

