'You Are Not To Cooperate': Hochul Bars Cops From Arresting Hudson Valley Dr. In Abortion Case

In a video statement Thursday, Feb. 13, Hochul said she would not be signing an extradition order for Ulster County-based Dr. Margaret Carpenter that was sent by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry hours earlier, citing New York’s so-called “shield laws.”

Carpenter, a family physician based in New Paltz, was indicted last month by a Louisiana grand jury alongside her medical practice, Nightingale Medical, and a third individual, as Daily Voice reported. They were charged with “criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs,” after allegedly providing medication that terminated a minor’s pregnancy.

Hochul called the charges against Carpenter a direct attack on reproductive rights.

“At my direction, we have put in place strict shield laws that anticipated this very situation. Louisiana has changed their laws, but that has no bearing on the laws here in the state of New York,” Hochul said.

“Doctors take an oath to protect their patients. I took an oath of office to protect all New Yorkers, and I will uphold not only our constitution, but also the laws of our land.”

New York’s “Shield Law,” enacted in New York in 2022 and amended in 2023, protects doctors providing abortion care to patients in states where abortion is restricted or banned. The law includes protections for telemedicine services and legally prescribed medications like Mifeprestone, the abortion-inducing drug at the center of the case.

Hochul emphasized that under New York’s laws, the doctor will remain protected and that local law enforcement agencies have been instructed not to cooperate with out-of-state warrants related to such cases.

“To establish that this is known across the state, we have sent out a law enforcement notice that certain out-of-state warrants are not enforceable in the state of New York,” Hochul said. “So anyone who possibly pulls over an individual or is involved in a situation for a doctor who is protected under our laws is told, ‘You are not to cooperate and enforce this extradition.’”

The case marks the first prosecution of a doctor accused of sending abortion pills to another state since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, leaving abortion laws up to individual states.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has vowed to hold Carpenter accountable, stating, “It is illegal to send abortion pills into this state, and it’s illegal to coerce another into having an abortion.”

Dr. Carpenter, who co-founded the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, has been a vocal advocate for access to reproductive healthcare across state lines.

