Yes, Chef! New NBC Show Features NY's Own Martha Stewart, Jose Andres

Yes, Chef! features Martha Stewart and José Andrés as co-hosts and judges, bringing together a dozen chefs known not only for their talent in the kitchen but also for their intense personalities and competitive edge.

The series will premiere on Monday, April 28, at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NBC, airing right after The Voice. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

Stewart, age 83, is a lifestyle icon, author, and entrepreneur who built a media empire spanning television, publishing, and home products. A native of New Jersey who was a longtime Connecticut resident, she has hosted multiple cooking shows and written numerous best-selling books on entertaining, homekeeping, and cooking.

Stewart has had New York residences on Long Island and now in Northern Westchester County, in the hamlet of Katonah.

Andrés, age 55, is a Spanish-American chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian known for his influential restaurants and global relief work through World Central Kitchen. Originally from Spain, he has received international recognition for both his culinary creativity and his leadership in disaster response efforts.

"I didn't know what it would be like working with him on something like this, but I thought it would be very interesting," Stewart told PEOPLE. "And it has turned out to be very interesting, despite the fact that he hears and sees imaginary raccoons everywhere and he has rubber duckies and chickens [that he hides on set]. ...

"He likes to play around, which makes it fairly pleasant, because he could be a stiff and he could be so serious that my day would drag on. Not with Jose, it's always a lively and interesting adventure. Plus, he has really good things to say on the show."

Throughout the competition, contestants will be challenged to showcase their culinary skills while managing their behavior under pressure. Stewart and Andrés will evaluate both the dishes and the chefs themselves, selecting a Most Valuable Chef (MVC) each week based on performance and conduct. The MVC will earn the power to influence the elimination challenge.

The series takes a closer look at how personal struggles can impact professional success, offering a different view of the dynamics inside a competitive kitchen.

The chef who rises to the top will take home the grand prize of $250,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.